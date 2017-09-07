Intra-Cellular Therapies announces positive topline data from safety switching study with Lumateperone in patients with Schizophrenia; shares ahead 20% premarket

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) announces positive topline data from the first part of an open-label safety switching study in which 302 patients with stable symptoms of schizophrenia were switched from standard-of-care antipsychotic medications to lumateperone (ITI-007 60 mg) with no dose titration of lumateperone required for a 6-week treatment duration, then switched back to standard-of-care.

Many currently available antipsychotic agents are associated with motor side effects and/or weight gain, cardiovascular liabilities, dyslipidemia, and hyperglycemia.

In this study, lumateperone was generally well tolerated with a favorable safety profile. Statistically significant improvements from standard-of-care baseline were observed in body weight, cardiometabolic and endocrine parameters in patients when switched to lumateperone and worsened again when switched back to standard-of-care medication.

Additional data will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.