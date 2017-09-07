AstraZeneca reports positive results from late-stage study of Duaklir in COPD; shares ahead 2% premarket

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is up 2% premarket, stoked in large part by the previously announced positive results from the PATHWAY study, but it also has other good news this morning.

A Phase 3 study, AMPLIFY, assessing Duaklir (aclidinium bromide/formoterol fumarate for inhalation) in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) met its co-primary endpoints demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function compared to the two active ingredients each administered as monotherapy.

Aclidinium monotherapy (Tudorza Pressair) demonstrated non-inferiority (no worse than) to Boehringer Ingelheim's Spiriva Handihaler (tiotropium). A sub-study of 24-hour bronchodilation showed statistically significant greater nighttime bronchodilation for twice-daily Duaklir and Tudorza compared to once-daily Spiriva.

Complete data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Under an April 2017 collaboration agreement, UK-based Circassia Pharmaceuticals has exclusive commercialization rights to Duaklir in the U.S. and is also responsible for marketing Tudorza. AstraZeneca is responsible for development, including filing the NDA with the FDA, expected in H1 2018.

