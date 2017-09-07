CASI provides pipeline development update

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) provides an update to its pipeline.

EVOMELA: China's Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) has granted priority review for its import drug registration clinical trial application (CTA) for EVOMELA (melphalan) for Injection.

The CFDA review of MARQIBO and CTA is in process. Its review is expected to complete in the next four to six months and confirmatory trial will initiate within six months after CTA approval.

The ZEVALIN filing is in two parts: antibody kit and the radioactive Yttrium-90 component. The first part is currently under review and the latter part is in the submission process. The confirmatory trial will initiate within six months after CFDA's approval of both the parts.

ENMD-2076: Clear Cell Ovarian Carcinoma (CCOC) and Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS). The correlative genomics testing has been completed and a publication is expected to be submitted in 2017. Based on the clinical data, CASI has determined it will not pursue company sponsored development of ENMD-2076 in CCOC and STS.

CASI's China rights to EVOMELA , MARQIBO and ZEVALIN were previously licensed from its partner Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. Based on the U.S. FDA's approval of these three licensed products, CASI is pursuing the Import Drug registration path for approval in China.