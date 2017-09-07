Antero Midstream -7% after 10M-unit offering priced at $31.45

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) -7.1% premarket after Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) prices a public offering of 10M common units in the partnership at $31.45/unit; the underwriters also received a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units.

AR says it plans to use the net proceeds to repay borrowings under its credit facility; AM will not receive any of the expected ~$315M in aggregate gross proceeds from the offering.

Following the offering and assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option, AR would own ~53% of the AM's outstanding common units.