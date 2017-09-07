Fitbit +3.6% on glucose-monitoring partnership

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is teaming up with glucose-monitoring firm DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) to provide continuous glucose monitoring solutions for those living with diabetes, starting with the new Ionic smartwatch.

Fitbit is up 3.6% premarket.

Using the Ionic, CGM users would be able to see activity and glucose levels on their wrist.

The solution will be available to Android and iOS users starting "as soon as possible in 2018."

Previously: Raymond James sees promise in Fitbit's smartwatch (Aug. 29 2017)

Previously: Fitbit smartwatch, wireless headphones, and smart scale available for preorder (Aug. 28 2017)