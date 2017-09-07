KEMET -7% on news of 8.4M-share secondary offering

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) -7.2% premarket after reporting a secondary offering of ~8.42M common shares via selling holders.

The shares to be offered are subject to issuance upon exercise of a warrant held by the selling security holder, an affiliate of Platinum Equity Capital Partners II, that would be sold to and exercised by UBS, the underwriter in its sale of the underlying shares.

KEM would not receive any proceeds from the transaction, except for the underwriter’s payment for the exercise of the warrant.