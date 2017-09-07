Glaxo all in with NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell therapy; Adaptimmune up 11% premarket

Thinly traded Adaptimmune (NASDAQ:ADAP) jumps 11% premarket on average volume on the heels of its announcement that GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) has exercised its option to exclusively research, develop and commercialize its NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell therapy.

Under the terms of the agreement, Adaptimmune will receive up to ₤48M over the transition period (up to ₤18M in development milestones plus an option payment of ₤30M). Successful continuation of development and eventual commercialization will trigger additional milestone payments. After commercial launch, Adaptimmune will receive mid-single to low-double-digit royalties on net sales.