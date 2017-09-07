Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

RH +40% on lifting FY guidance.

CLNT +33% on entering into an agreement for the development and operation of a cryptocurrency system to support the development of a sharing economy ecosystem based on blockchain solutions.

CAB +15% on Fed approval sale of Cabela's credit-card unit.

ADAP +14% on exercising its option under a collaboration and license agreement signed in 2014 to exclusively license the right to research, develop, and commercialize Adaptimmune’s NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell therapy program.

GPRO +13% on updating Q3 guidance.

NLNK +13% on updated data from the ongoing Phase 2 NLG2103 study of indoximod, NewLink Genetics’ IDO pathway inhibitor, in combination with the PD-1 pathway inhibitor, KEYTRUDA.

NXTD +9% on agreement to extend contactless payment capabilities to a range of new devices, giving Bank of America customers more payment options and accelerating the adoption of new payment devices.

CUR +8% on announcement of issuance of two U.S. patents.

APTO +7% .

ZAIS +6% .

MNKD +6% .