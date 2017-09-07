Morgan Stanley updates on Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) after the restaurant company's recapitalization/refinancing transaction this week.

The firm forecasts a $0.15 EPS accretion benefit, but keeps it current rating (Equal-weight, $58 PT) on Dunkin' in place as it sees the news already factored in by investors.

MS on DNKN: "Looking beyond this transaction, the key remaining questions for DNKN include the Dunkin' brand's FY18 domestic unit expansion goals, as well as at what point traffic will turn positive as DNKN moves through its six point plan. As such, we continue to view FY17 as a transitional year for the brand, while still highlighting the strength of its business model."