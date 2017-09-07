Google in final talks with HTC for smartphone unit?

HTC is reportedly in final talks with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) regarding a potential strategic investment or outright sale of the former’s smartphone business, according to Taiwan’s Commercial Times per Digitimes.

Contrary to prior rumors, the Commercial Times claims HTC only seeks to sell its smartphone unit and not its Vive VR business.

HTC needs any help it can get after reporting August revenue that was down 54% on the year and down 52% on the prior month. August marked HTC’s lowest revenue in 13 years.

Previously: Bloomberg: HTC planning sale of company or VR business (Aug. 24)