Ten Network takeover by CBS put on hold by Australian court

A takeover of Australia's struggling Ten Network by CBS is temporarily on hold as a late court challenge from a rival gets a hearing.

Bruce Gordon, who with partner Lachlan Murdoch (co-chair of News Corp.) was presumed to have the inside line on buying the network before a surprise CBS bid, has filed a challenge alleging that Ten administrator KordaMentha mishandled the sale and that CBS shouldn't be allowed to vote at a creditor's meeting coming up.

CBS is Ten's biggest creditor and moved this week to refinance the network's debt.

Justice Ashley Black of the New South Wales Supreme Court said the Sept. 12 creditor's meeting must be postponed a week to accommodate the court case. That date will now feature the court hearing if the parties agree.

Unlike the bid by Gordon and Murdoch's consortium, the CBS bid is unencumbered by ownership limits that are on an agenda for potential change in Australia.