Lilly to streamline business, axe 3,500 jobs; shares up 1%

With the aim of sharpening its focus on developing new medicines and improving its cost structure, Eli Lilly (LLY +0.9% ) launches an initiative to streamline its operations. The move will include the elimination of 3,500 positions, the majority of which will come from an early retirement offer in the U.S. that will be completed by year-end.

Changes in operations include the transfer of production of animal health products from Larchwood, IA to Fort Dodge, IA, the closure of an R&D office in Bridgewater, NJ and the closure of the Lilly China Research and Development Center in Shanghai.

The company expects to trim $500M in annual operation expenses starting in 2018, equally split between cost structure improvement and reinvestment in the business. The savings will enable it to achieve an operating expense/revenue ratio of 49% or less next year.

It will record a ~$1.2B pre-tax charge ($0.80/share after tax) this year to account for the restructuring, special charges and asset impairment.