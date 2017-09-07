Lyft launching self-driving car test program in San Francisco

Lyft (Private:LYFT) announces that ride-hailers will soon have the option to order a self-driving car in the San Francisco Bay Area, per Reuters.

The test program will help Lyft study passenger reactions to self-driving cars and will help tech partner Drive.ai get more data to make tweaks to its software.

A trained driver will still sit in the driver’s seat.

Lyft has autonomous vehicle partnerships with Alphabet’s Waymo division, General Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, and tech company Nutonomy.

Uber (Private:UBER) wanted the Waymo partnership but is instead involved in a legal battle with Alphabet over potential trade secret theft.

Uber was first out with the self-driving ride testing using its own technology with test programs in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

