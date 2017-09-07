Stocks eke out early gains

Stocks show little movement at the open, even as European markets open slightly higher, following the European Central Bank's decision to leave interest rates unchanged, as expected; S&P and Dow +0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

Most sectors are trading in the green but the financial sector ( -0.4% ) is struggling to keep pace, extending its week-to-date loss to 2.4%.

ECB President Draghi noted that substantial quantitative easing is still needed to drive inflation as prices remain weak.

The euro +1.1% vs. the dollar following Draghi's comments, hitting its highest level since January 2015, while the U.S. Dollar Index -0.9% to its lowest level in more than three years.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury prices are higher across the curve, sending both the 10-year and two-year yields 3 bps lower to 2.08% and 1.28%, respectively; the 10-year yield is trading at a 10-month low while the two-year has hit a fresh three-month low.

European bourses are broadly higher, with Germnay's DAX +0.8% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% and France's CAC +0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ends +0.2% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.5% .

In the U.S., the latest weekly initial jobless claims count totaled a much higher than forecast 298K, clearly a result of Hurricane Harvey.

U.S. crude oil -0.4% at $48.96/bbl.

Still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory, EIA petroleum inventories