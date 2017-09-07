Square moves to get into traditional banking

Square (SQ +0.5% ) last night announced plans to apply for a banking license in Utah. The unit is to called Square Financial Services, and it will be capitalized with $56M in cash.

The company is applying to form a so-called industrial loan company as opposed to a traditional banking license. That's because parts of its business - selling payment terminals and offering food delivery to name just two - are nonfinancial, and bank holding companies are prohibited from such activities.

The timing could be right as Washington is currently green-lighting more new banks than at any time since the financial crisis. One remembers the howls that went up from the banking lobby when Wal-Mart attempted such a move many years ago. The banks eventually got their man in D.C. - Alan Greenspan - to nix Wal-Mart's plans.