Cogint +3.2% on business combination with BlueFocus

Ad/marketing firm Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) is up 3.2% after announcing an agreement to combine businesses with China's BlueFocus and an intent to spin off part of the combination devoted to data and analytics.

In the deal, BlueFocus will bring $100M in cash and sub-agencies: Canada-based Vision7 International, UK-based We Are Very Social Limited, and Indigo Social. Cogint shareholders will own 37% of the combination, while BlueFocus' will own 63%.

The combined company is expected to see 2018 revenues of more than $500M and EBITDA of more than $75M.

The deal values Cogint's performance marketing business, Fluent, at $415M.

Just prior to closing, Cogint's data and analytics operations/assets will be spun into a company called Red Violet, expected to be listed on Nasdaq, and Red Violet's shares will be distributed to Cogint shareholders.