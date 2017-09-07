Foxconn, Apple consortium back into Toshiba chip unit battle

The battle for Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit sale remains populated with a Foxconn consortium returning to the fray with Apple’s assistance.

The Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF, OTCPK:HNHAY) consortium has reportedly outbid the KKR-Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) consortium’s roughly $19B bid and the Bain Capital group’s slightly higher bid.

Foxconn would represent 25% of the consortium with Apple and Kingston Technology at 20%, Foxconn subsidiary Sharp with 15%, SoftBank with 10%, and Toshiba getting to keep the final 10%.

If chosen, the Foxconn consortium could run into regulatory issues, as the Japan government would rather keep the tech inside the country or at least not in the Chinese market.

Any consortium not including Western Digital also risks getting trapped up in that company’s ongoing legal battle to prohibit the chip unit sale without its permission, citing contractual consent rights provided by the SanDisk acquisition last year.

Toshiba missed its self-imposed deadline last week to choose a winner and time is ticking. The company needs to choose a winner and get the sale approved by regulators before March or risk delisting.

Western Digital shares are down 0.83% .

