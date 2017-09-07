FDA suspension of enrollment in PD-1/L1 studies ensnares Celgene's FUSION program

The FDA has instituted a partial clinical hold on five clinical trials in Celgene's (CELG +0.6% ) FUSION program assessing anti-PD-LI antibody IMFINZI (durvalumab) in a range of blood cancers. Partial clinical hold means that no new patients can be added to the studies, but those already enrolled can continue treatment. One trial has been placed on full clinical hold, meaning recruitment is suspended and treatment stopped for current participants.

The FDA took action after identifying risks in studies involving Merck's PD-1 inhibitor KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab).

Celgene says it has not identified an imbalance in IMFINZI's risk profile.

