Nomad Foods announces pricing of secondary offering by Pershing Square

Nomad Foods (NOMD +5% ) priced the previously announced underwritten secondary public offering by certain funds managed by Pershing Square of 33,333,334 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $14.30 per ordinary share.

The Company has agreed to repurchase from the underwriters 7,063,643 shares of the 33,333,334 ordinary shares being sold by the Selling Shareholders at a per-share purchase price equal to the price payable by the underwriters to the Selling Shareholders.

26,269,691 ordinary shares of the 33,333,334 ordinary shares will be sold to the public by the Selling Shareholders.

The Company will use cash on hand to fund the purchase of the ordinary shares from the Selling Shareholders.

Credit Suisse Securities LLC is acting as representative and book-running manager for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and Jefferies LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

