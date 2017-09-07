Financials continue to lose ground; banks down more than 2%

There's not a whole lot going on with the major averages this morning, but the financial sector is taking another beating, with the XLF down 1.5% . The banks are even worse - the KRE down 2.3% , and KBE off 2.2% .

The KRE is lower by 10.5% YTD, and the KBE 8% - a whopping underperformance to the XLF's 3% advance , and the S&P 500's 10% gain .

At least partly to blame is a sizable flattening in the yield curve - while the Fed has hiked twice this year, the 10-year yield has tumbled all the way to its current 2.05% (the lowest since the election) vs. its 2017 start around 2.45%.

Citigroup (C -2.1% ), Morgan Stanley (MS -2.2% ), U.S. Bancorp (USB -1.7% ), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN -2.4% ), BB&T (BBT -2.3% ), SunTrust (STI -2.5% )

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, IYF, FNCL, BTO, IYG, FXO, SEF, RYF, FINU, XLFS, FINZ, RWW, FAZZ, JHMF, FNCF