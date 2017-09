Malibu Boats (MBUU +2.1% ) trades higher after topping estimates with its FQ4 report.

Unit volume was up 9% to 1,004 boats during the quarter. Net sales per unit increased 3.4% to $74,807.

"We continue to believe the decrease in retail sales over the previous two or three years has abated and we are now showing recovery at the retail level which we believe will lead to recovery at the wholesale level."

