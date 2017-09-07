World's most hated asset continues to gain

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is threatening to drop below 2% for the first time since election night, off another 5.6 basis points today to 2.05%.

Pick your excuse: N. Korea, Irma, Harvey, asset market bubble concerns (Goldman's Lloyd Blankfein is the latest bigwig to publicly voice).

In case anyone hasn't been paying attention, the banking sector has rolled over in a big way - now underperforming the broader market by about 2000 basis points in 2017.

For the session: TLT +1% , TBT -2% . TLT's YTD gain of nearly 9% now about matches that of the S&P 500.

