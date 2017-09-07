Microsoft, Adobe advance cloud-focused partnership

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) announce a partnership extension that would have the two making each other’s products the “preferred” tool, per CNBC.

Microsoft will make Adobe Signed its preferred e-signature tool and Adobe Sign will make Microsoft Azure its preferred public cloud.

Adobe will also bring Sign and its Slack-esque communication app to Microsoft Teams.

The move makes it possible for Microsoft’s enterprise customers to stay on Azure while using Adobe’s products rather than leaving for competitor Amazon Web Services.

According to Canalys research, Azure held 13.8% of the cloud infrastructure services market in Q2 compared to 30.3% for AWS. Google comes in third with a mere 5.9%.

Microsoft slashed jobs and reorganized its sales force in July to strengthen its focus on Azure, which achieved a 93% sales growth last quarter.

