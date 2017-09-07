Exxon CEO cites progress in Harvey recovery, preparations for Irma

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.2% ) is making good progress in restarting operations at its Baytown, Tex., refinery in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and is taking steps to ensure that Florida will stay supplied with gasoline after Hurricane Irma passes through the state, CEO Darren Woods tells CNBC.

"It's very difficult to predict exactly when all those units will be back up and we'll be back on our full load" at the 560K bbl/day Baytown refinery, the second largest in the U.S., "but we're making good progress. We're hoping to get some units started up later this week, and then it will be one unit after another," Woods says.

XOM's Beaumont, Tex., refinery, which processes 363K bbl/day, remains offline due to flooding, though operations at the Beaumont chemical manufacturing complex restarted on Sunday.

XOM has not yet assessed Harvey's impact on Q3 earnings, but Woods says the storm will not affect its capital spending plans.