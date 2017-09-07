Marine stocks could see 2018 hurricane replacement boost

B. Riley observes that marine stocks may get a boost as boat replacement sales take off after the hurricane season finally blows itself out.

The firm expects boat demand will be lower in the U.S. for the rest of the year, but sees strong sales next year as insurance replacements take off.

The recommendation to investors from B. Riley is to take positions in Brunswick (BC -0.4% ) MarineMax (HZO -2% ), Malibu Boats (MBUU +2.3% ) and MCBC Holdings (MCFT +0.3% ) if they peel off share price.

Source: Bloomberg