Tepco could get restart OK for world's largest nuclear plant, reports say

Shares in Tokyo Electric Power (OTCPK:TKECF, OTCPK:TKECY) rose more than 3% in Tokyo trading following media reports that the operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant may win approval as early as next week to restart one of its other atomic plants.

Tepco’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa station, the world’s biggest nuclear power plant, may get initial safety approval from Japan’s nuclear regulator next week to restart two reactors, according to reports from the Yomiuri newspaper and elsewhere.

Approval would be the first for reactors of the same basic design as those that melted down at the Fukushima Daiichi station in 2011.

ETFs: NLR, URA