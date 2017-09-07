Western Digital leads $16M round for flash storage start-up

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) leads a $16M funding round for distributed file system start-up Elastifile.

Elastifile’s Cloud File System runs flash storage on-site and use a CloudConnect feature to both store and manage the data that gets stored on public clouds.

Western Digital joines a list of strategic investors that include Dell and Cisco.

Elastifile CEO Amir Aharoni points out Western Digital’s history of investing in and acquiring flash storage companies.

Last week, Western Digital agreed to acquire flash storage company Tegile for an undisclosed amount.

Previously: Western Digital acquires flash storage company Tegile (Aug. 29)