NewLink's Indoximod shows treatment benefit with Keytruda in mid-stage melanoma study; shares ahead 32%

NewLink Genetics (NLNK +32.2% ) jumps on an 11x surge in volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, NLG2103, evaluating the combination of indoximod and Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced melanoma. The data will be presented at the Third International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference in Frankfurt/Mainz, Germany on September 9.

The results showed a 61% (n=31/51) objective response rate (ORR), including 10 complete responders (CR) and 21 partial responders (PR). The disease control rate (CR + PR + those with stable disease) was 80% (n=41/51). Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 12.9 months with a PFS rate at month 12 of 56%.

In the KEYNOTE-006 study assessing KEYTRUDA alone in melanoma patients, median PFS was 5.5 months (10 mg/kg every two weeks) and the ORR was 33%.

Three patients experienced grade 3 (serious) adverse events possibly related to indoximod.