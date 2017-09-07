Rate hike odds disappear

Another rally at both ends of the yield curve has traders pricing in little more than a one-in-five chance of any more Fed rate hikes in 2017. In fact, there's only one 25 basis point move being priced in between now and the end of 2018.

The 10-year Treasury yield today is down 6.7 basis points to a new post-election low of 2.039%.

ETFs: SHY, VGSH, BIL, SCHO, SHV, SST, DTUS, TUZ, DTUL, RISE, GBIL, CLTL

