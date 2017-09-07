Disney CEO: Marvel, Star Wars to be part of streaming service

Filling in a key detail on a planned launch of streaming services, Disney (NYSE:DIS) CEO Robert Iger says that movies from the company's Marvel and Star Wars units will go exclusively to its Disney-branded OTT service, rather than remaining on Netflix.

Speaking at an investor conference, Iger says those films will be available on top of Disney and Pixar films already mentioned as being part of the Disney service.

Fiscal 2017 EPS (ending in a few weeks) will be "roughly in line" with the previous year, he says.

Shares have taken a turn lower, -2.5%.

Iger also narrowed the time frame for launch, now expected in "late 2019."

Speaking of the company's relationship with cablecos, Iger says "Our relationships will remain relatively consistent for the near term, what happens in long term I’m not sure."

The company will make 4-5 original films a year for the service, he says.