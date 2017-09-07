Bounce in insurers was short-lived; Berkshire down 2%

The property and casualty players and the reinsurers have suffered in the wake of Harvey and ahead of Irma. Thoughts that all that trouble was more than priced in led to a modest bounce yesterday, but that's reversing and more today.

Those with heavy Florida exposure are being hit the hardest: HCI Group (HCI -9.5% ), Universal Insurance (UVE -10.2% ), United Insurance (UIHC -8.1% ). Others: Travelers (TRV -2.2% ), Allstate (ALL -1.5% ), Chubb (CB -1.4% ), Cincinnati Financial (CINF -1.8% ), Progressive (PGR -1.7% ), Alleghany (Y -2.6% ).