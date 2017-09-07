Himax down 6.4% on Oppenheimer note, response email

Himax Technology (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares down 6.4% after the company hits back at a negative note from Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz wrote a note saying that the company’s growth opportunities weren’t likely to pay off.

Himax responds in an email to StreetInsider, in part: “Himax management has not spoken to the analyst Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer for 5 months. Thus, we believe his report recently issued dated September 7, 2017 is INACCURATE and MISLEADING. This report does not represent the fact of our Company at all. We believe Andrew does not understand our business, period.”

Not déjà vu: The company sent out a similar email about the same analyst back in July.

Previously: Oppenheimer downgrades Himax, Himax disagrees (July 14)