Donaldson -7% as 2018 guidance disappoints

Filtration equipment maker Donaldson (DCI -7.3% ) sinks to six-month lows following a mixed FQ4 report that included below consensus earnings but better than expected revenues.

DCI says Q4 gross margin was 34.8%, below the year-ago 35.2% rate, hurt by an unfavorable sales mix of products, higher raw materials costs and incremental freight charges.

DCI issues FY 2018 guidance at the low end of analyst estimates, seeing EPS of $1.79-$1.93 vs. $1.89 consensus and revenues gaining 4%-8% to $2.47B-$2.56B vs. $2.47B consensus.