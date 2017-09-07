Discovery launching debt offering for Scripps Networks bid; shares -2.1%

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) is launching a public debt offering in connection with its acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive (NYSE:SNI).

DISCA has taken a dip, down 2.1% . SNI fell below the flat line, down 0.2% .

Few details are available; the company will offer one or more series of senior fixed-rate notes and senior floating-rate notes.

The proceeds are meant to supply part of the cash consideration for the buyout. The two came to a $14.6B cash-and-stock deal that they hope to close by early 2018.

Last month, it had increased the size of a revolving credit facility and taken on a new term loan.

Joint book-runners are Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Global Markets and Credit Suisse Securities.