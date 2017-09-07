MiMedx on go to launch late-stage study of AmnioFix in Achilles tendonitis

The FDA has signed off on MiMedx's (MDXG -3.3% ) IND clearing the way for the start of a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing AmnioFix Injectable for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe pain due to an inflamed Achilles tendon.

The 158-subject study will compare AmnioFix to placebo injection. The primary endpoint will be the change in Visual Analog Scale (VAS) score from baseline to day 90.

The company says it plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA for tendonitis when the Phase 3 study in plantar fasciitis is completed.

AmnioFix is a composite amniotic tissue membrane that is manipulated to protect the collagen matrix and its natural properties. The company says it acts a barrier, reduces scar tissue formation, enhances healing and modulates inflammation.

Previously: MiMedx launches late-stage study of AmnioFix for plantar fasciitis (Aug. 2)