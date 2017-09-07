Exelixis down 9% on Bristol-Myers' successful study of Opdivo + Yervoy in RCC

Exelixis (EXEL -8.8% ) is under pressure in apparent response to Bristol-Myers Squibb's announcement of positive results in a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma.

Exelixis' top seller is CABOMETYX (cabozantinib), indicated for the same RCC patients as BMY's combo. It accounted for almost 82% of its Q2 revenues and 93% of its product sales.

In clinical studies, RCC patients treated with CABOMETYX experienced median progression-free survival (PFS) of 7.4 months and median overall survival (OS) of 21.4 months.

In BMY's study, patients receiving the Opdivo/Yervoy regimen showed median PFS of 11.6 months while OS had not been reached.

