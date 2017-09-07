Apple hires more Sony execs in original programming bid

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has hired Sony Pictures Television exec Kim Rozenfeld as the new head of current programming and lead on documentaries.

Sony TV execs Max Aronson and Ali Woodruff will also join Apple to presumably team up with former coworkers Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who were hired to head the video programming division in June.

The final new hire is WGN America publicity head Rita Cooper Lee as the communications director for the TV unit.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple plans to invest $1B next year in acquiring and producing original content.

This week, Apple emerged as a serious bidder alongside Amazon for the rights to the James Bond franchise.

Previously: Apple hires Sony TV execs for original programming (June 16)

Previously: Apple and Amazon among bidders for Bond franchise (Sept. 6)