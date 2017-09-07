India, China regulators say Potash needs to sell stake for Agrium deal

Agrium (AGU +0.9% ) and Potash Corp. (POT +1% ) say they were told by regulators in India and China that they need to sell POT’s minority offshore interests for their merger to be approved.

The two companies do not have a physical presence in India but supply potash to the country through Canpotex, which they own with Mosaic (MOS -0.5% ).

The companies say the remedies under consideration should not impact the merger's estimated $500M of annual operating synergies, but now expect the deal to close in Q4.