WSJ sources confirm rumors of iPhone 8 production issues, delays

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming premium iPhone 8 had early manufacturing problems that will cause supply issues and shipment delays, according to sources of The Wall Street Journal.

The sources say production glitches set the timeline back a month, which could create extended delays that exceed the initial sale window and drag down estimates.

The problems were tied to Samsung’s production of OLED panels and difficulty embedding a fingerprint scanner into the display. The Touch ID route was abandoned for a password or facial recognition entry.

The WSJ report backs up months of rumors that the switch to OLED was hitting bumps and would likely cause release issues.

Apple is working to reduce its dependency on Samsung but LG’s OLED entrants might not be ready until 2019.

Previously: Apple won't have second OLED supplier until 2019 (Sept. 7)