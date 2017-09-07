Rockwell Collins sets $695M breakup fee in United Technologies deal

Rockwell Collins (COL +0.7% ) agrees to pay a $695M breakup fee to United Technologies (UTX +0.4% ) if their proposed merger falls apart.

COL would be obligated to the payout if it accepted a higher offer or under certain other circumstances, while UTX would not owe ROC anything if the deal falls apart, and neither company would pay if regulators block it.

Analysts generally expect the deal to be cleared by regulators because the two companies make different airplane parts, but there may be hurdles along the way by customers such as Boeing and Airbus who depend on the merging companies for parts and services.

But RBC analyst Matthew McConnell says there are concerns that the concessions UTX and ROC may need to make to appease those customers could eat into the benefits of the deal.