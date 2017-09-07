MiMedx still dogged by attorney representing former employees in alleged channel-stuffing litigation; shares down 3%

MiMedx (MDXG -3% ) reports that the attorney who represented two former employees that claimed the company send excess product to customers in order to goose sales, a practice called "channel-stuffing," has resurfaced representing a third former employee.

The first plaintiffs withdrew their cases after a few months and the company says it expects the third to do the same.

It adds that it is aware of an ongoing investigation by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, but emphasizes that the company is not a target, contradicting insinuations by investigative outfit The Capital Forum.

Previously: MiMedx says it is on the right side of litigation with former employees (Aug. 17)