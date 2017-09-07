Media stocks slip alongside updates from Disney, Comcast

Media stocks are moving lower alongside a decline in Disney (DIS -3.9%) spurred by Bob Iger's comments about a late-2019 launch of its streaming service and expectations for profits in line with last year.
Fellow big-four broadcaster Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), owner of NBCUniversal, is down 6.4% after giving its own investor-conference warning of declining video subscribers. CBS, meanwhile, has turned down 3.8%, and Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -3.9%, FOXA -4.1%) is down as well.
Viacom (VIA -2.2%, VIAB -4.2%) is lower and Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) is off 3%; AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) has slipped 2.9%.
Bucking the media decline: Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), up 0.1%.