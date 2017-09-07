Valero CEO says Texas refineries in process of restarting after Harvey

Valero Energy (VLO +1.1% ) CEO Joe Gorder says the company's five refineries on the Texas Gulf Coast are in the process of ramping back up following Hurricane Harvey.

Gorder says VLO's Corpus Christi refinery, which had been shut, is operating at pre-hurricane levels, the Three Rivers and Port Arthur facilities are in the process of restarting, and the Texas City and Houston refineries, which were never shut down, are still running at reduced rates.

The CEO says the Houston refinery had some problems with its fluid catalytic cracking unit but nevertheless would be "back shortly."

VLO's five Texas refineries have a combined capacity of ~1.1M bbl/day.