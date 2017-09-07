McClatchy drawing $56.75M from pair of property deals

McClatchy (MNI -3.7% ) has wrapped up a pair of property deals that will bring in $56.75M.

It's engaged in a sale-leaseback of the home of The Sacramento Bee with Shopoff Advisors, which will include initial annual rents of $4.365M over a 15-year period. It also wrapped the sale of building and land that's home to The Kansas City Star, to 1729 Grand Boulevard LLC.

The debt-heavy company sees in increase in cash to $127M with the deals, and it reduced debt by more than $18M.

McClatchy now has no material debt coming due until 2022.