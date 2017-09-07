Blizzard launching esports venue on 'Tonight Show' stomping grounds

Activision Blizzard (ATVI +2.6% ) has formally announced an esports venue that will live in the former home of legendary late-night programming.

Its Blizzard Entertainment wing has unveiled Blizzard Arena Los Angeles, set in Burbank Studios (home to The Tonight Show broadcasts hosted by Johnny Carson and Jay Leno), planned to open Oct. 7.

The venue will host a schedule of live competition including Overwatch League and Hearthstone Championship Tour as well as playoffs around Heroes of the Storm and World of Warcraft.

The facilities sport multiple sound stages, control rooms and practice facilities, Blizzard says, and is meant to support a year-round slate of events.