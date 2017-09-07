Trucking sector seen benefiting from Tesla factor

Morgan Stanley takes a deep dive into the impact Tesla (TSLA +1.4% ) could have in trucking with its upcoming EV truck announcement.

The firm thinks Tesla will announce partners at the event, which could include large truck carriers and shippers. Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR), Ryder (NYSE:R), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) and US Xpress are all mentioned by MS as potential test partners.

Based on its history, Morgan Stanley thinks Tesla could start taking orders immediately after the event with a $5K deposit.

Sector look from analysts Ravi Shanker and Adam Jonas: "A rush by truck carriers to place Tesla truck orders and other OEMs to launch similar trucks could also be viewed by the market/investors as a key catalyst to the intelligent trucking thesis becoming real. We believe being announced as an early launch partner is likely to drive a multiple re-rating – SNDR, XPO, ODFL and WERN are our top trucking picks."

Other freight transportation companies to watch: ARCB, CHRW, ECHO, UPS, SWFT, LSTR, JBHT, KNX, HTLD.

As for Tesla, Morgan Stanley has a bull case price target of $526, a bear case price target of $175 and a base case PT of $317.