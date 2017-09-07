Congressional Russian investigation aims at Twitter testimony

Yesterday Facebook testified to Congress about Russian-originated activity on its platform tied to the 2016 presidential election; next it may be Twitter's (TWTR +2.7% ) turn.

Sen. Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, says he's been in touch with the company and expects it to answer the committee's questions.

The new focus on social media is a new front in the congressional investigation. It could mean new pressure on Twitter and Facebook to crack down harder on misinformation and false accounts.

Yesterday, Facebook noted nearly 500 fake accounts possibly linked to Russia had spent six figures mainly aimed at divisive political ads meant to inflame public opinion.