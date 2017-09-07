Noble Group gets $2B credit facility extension to January

Commodity trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF) says the deadline for a $2B credit facility with its North American lenders has been extended to January 2018.

Noble, which has obtained waivers from other banks on its loan covenants in the last few months, also has debt due over the next year.

The company says the credit facility extension will help in its ongoing process of selling its North American gas and power business; it expects to announce a deal for its oil liquids unit by the end of September.