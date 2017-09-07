CSRA awarded $95M FEMA contract for Hurricane Harvey call center

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) announces a $95M contract from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for aiding in Hurricane Harvey recovery by opening an emergency call center.

The company will set up the call center in its Integrated Technology Center in Bossier City, Louisiana.

The contract has a $25M base period with six 2-week options periods that total $70M.

CSRA will hire up to 1.5K temp call agents with 50% coming from Texas and a “significant portion” fluent in English and Spanish.

