Bernstein: iPhone 8 delay could turn away customers

A Bernstein analyst tells CNBC that a significant shipment delay for Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8 could push customers towards a different device.

Analyst Tony Sacconaghi thinks customers will tolerate up to a three-week delay on the premium iPhone model but that a delay into the start of 2018 could turn away holiday shoppers looking for a new phone.

The potential damage from a delayed release might depend more on customer loyalty. A Fluent survey last month found that 40% of current iPhone owners would upgrade to the iPhone 8 even with two-thirds saying the $1K price tag was too high.

In rosier Apple shipment news, the AirPod delivery window from the company’s online store has dropped to 1 to 2 weeks, down from a six weeks window after the launch.

Apple shares are down 0.38% .

